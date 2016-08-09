Olympics-IOC strips Ukrainian athlete of 2012 Games javelin silver

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Ukraine's Oleksandr Pyatnytsya was stripped of his London 2012 Olympics javelin silver medal on Tuesday after he tested positive for banned substances in re-tests conducted by the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC said the athlete had tested positive for banned substance turinabol and had been disqualified.
"Oleksandr Pyatnytsya, 31, of Ukraine, competing in athletics, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 and ordered to return the silver medal from the javelin throw event," it said in a statement.
"Reanalysis of Pyatnytsya's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol)."
The IOC, which stores samples for a decade, has re-tested hundreds of samples from both the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the London Games, finding 98 positive cases. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.