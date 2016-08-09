Olympics-IOC strips Ukrainian athlete of 2012 Games javelin silver

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Ukraine's Oleksandr Pyatnytsya was stripped of his London 2012 Olympics javelin silver medal on Tuesday after he tested positive for banned substances in re-tests conducted by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC said the athlete had tested positive for banned substance turinabol and had been disqualified.

"Oleksandr Pyatnytsya, 31, of Ukraine, competing in athletics, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 and ordered to return the silver medal from the javelin throw event," it said in a statement.

"Reanalysis of Pyatnytsya's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol)."

The IOC, which stores samples for a decade, has re-tested hundreds of samples from both the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the London Games, finding 98 positive cases.