IOC sanctions three athletes for anti-doping breaches

ZURICH Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.

Runner Antonina Kriovshapka, who won a silver medal as part of the Russian 4 x 400 metre relay team, was disqualified after a positive test for the banned substance turinabol.

Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci and Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva were also sanctioned after the same substance was found. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
