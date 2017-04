SOCHI, Russia Feb 21 Italian bobsleigh athlete William Frullani has tested positive for a banned substance at the Sochi Winter Olympics and has been excluded from the team, officials said on Friday.

Frullani is the second athlete to test positive for drugs at the Games. The German ski federation said on Friday an unnamed German biathlete had also failed a doping test for a stimulant. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)