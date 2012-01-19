Olympics-Rio doping lab suspended over botched test

Athletics-Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race
Jan 19 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have partially suspended their laboratory in Rio after the facility wrongly reported last year that a Brazilian beach volleyball player had tested positive.
WADA released a statement on Thursday confirming it had suspended the accreditation of the UFRJ Rio de Janeiro Doping Control Laboratory in Brazil.
The statement said the laboratory had been suspended from conducting isotope ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) testing on samples for a period of six months.
During the suspension period, Rio will continue to receive and test samples, but any IRMS tests will have to be transferred to another laboratory.
"Whenever a laboratory does not meet ISL (International Standard for Laboratories) requirements, WADA may suspend the laboratory's accreditation," the statement read.
"WADA will re-evaluate the status of the Rio Laboratory with regards to IRMS testing in the course of the suspension period."
The move followed an investigation over a botched test on Pedro Solberg last year. The Rio laboratory falsely reported the Brazilian beach volleyball player had tested positive for the male sex hormone testosterone but re-tests, by another laboratory in Germany, later proved he was clean.
The Rio laboratory is the only WADA-approved facility in Brazil, which is due to host the soccer World Cup in 2014 and the Summer Olympics in 2016.
