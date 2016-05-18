Olympics-Russian doping claims could represent shocking new dimension -IOC

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
BERLIN May 18 Allegations of systematic doping in Russia, if proven true, would represent a "shocking" new dimension to the problem and more criminality than has been seen before, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.
Russia is at the heart of the biggest doping scandal in sport, with its track and field athletes suspended pending an investigation into allegations of widespread doping and their participation at this year's Rio Olympics in doubt. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday