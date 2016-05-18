版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 17:38 BJT

Olympics-Russian doping claims could represent shocking new dimension -IOC

BERLIN May 18 Allegations of systematic doping in Russia, if proven true, would represent a "shocking" new dimension to the problem and more criminality than has been seen before, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

Russia is at the heart of the biggest doping scandal in sport, with its track and field athletes suspended pending an investigation into allegations of widespread doping and their participation at this year's Rio Olympics in doubt. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Catherine Evans)

