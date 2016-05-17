UPDATE 1-U.S. opens criminal probe into doping by Russian athletes

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 17 The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The probe is being overseen by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn and is examining Russian officials, athletes, coaches and anyone who benefited from the doping, the person said.
A spokeswoman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said the office cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.
Prosecutors are believed to be pursuing conspiracy and fraud charges, according to the New York Times, which first reported the probe.
U.S. prosecutors have been permitted by courts to bring cases against foreigners living abroad if they can show a connection to the United States, such as the use of a U.S. bank.
A World Anti-Doping Agency report in November alleging widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia led to a ban on the country competing in international athletics competitions. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and Cynthia Osterman)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.