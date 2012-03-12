Olympics-UK's Cameron defends Dow sponsorship of Games

LONDON, March 12 British Prime Minister
David Cameron has defended Dow Chemical's sponsorship of the
Olympic Games in the face of Indian anger over the company's
link to a deadly gas leak in Bhopal in 1984.
In an interview with Indian broadcaster CNN-IBN, Cameron
described Dow as a reputable company and said it would be very
sad if India decided to boycott the Games in London this year.
Cameron said he had been shocked by the tragedy in Bhopal in
which as many as 25,000 people died at a pesticide factory owned
by a subsidiary of Union Carbide but did not want the Olympics
to be used for political purposes.
"Dow was not the owner of Union Carbide at the time, so this
is a different company and a different business," Cameron said.
"Secondly and more importantly, the sponsorship of Dow for
the Olympics is arranged and done by the International Olympic
Committee...And I don't criticise their decision making
process," he added.
Dow bought Union Carbide in 2001. The Indian government
wants Dow to pay an additional $1.7 billion compensation for
Bhopal, but Dow has refused, saying it has no responsibility for
the accident and that Union Carbide settled liabilities.
Dow signed up as one of the International Olympic
Committee's 11 leading international sponsors in 2010. Companies
generally pay around $100 million to endorse a summer and winter
Olympics.
Anger over Dow's involvement was fuelled when the company
stepped in to pay seven million pounds for a decorative wrap to
hide some of the unsightly tubing around the London Olympic
Stadium.
The Indian Olympic Association has written to the IOC
calling on them to drop Dow as a partner. However, its head
Vijay Kumar Malhotra has said he does not support calls for a
boycott of London.
Cameron said he hoped that India would be represented in
London when the Games start in July.
"I want Indian athletes to come and compete. I think it is
going to be fantastic Olympics this summer 2012, I want them to
come," he said.