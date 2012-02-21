版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 20:21 BJT

Blur to play London's Hyde Park at Olympics closing

LONDON Feb 21 British band Blur will headline a concert in London's Hyde Park that coincides with the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games, organisers said on Tuesday.

Highlights of the end of the Olympics will be beamed to tens of thousands of ticket holders in Hyde Park on Aug. 12 via giant screens.

Joining Blur will be The Specials and New Order in a line-up being billed as "Best of British".

Tickets for the closing ceremony celebration concert go on sale on Feb. 24 and cost 55 pounds ($87) plus a booking fee.

Another music concert will be held at the same venue on July 27 to mark the opening of the Olympic Games. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐