Olympics-Leading equestrian official resigns from London 2012

| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 A top British official has
resigned from the committee overseeing the London 2012
equestrian events in a row over public access to pre-Games horse
inspections.
Hugh Thomas, event director of the Badminton horse trials
and a designer of past Olympic courses, told Reuters the
decision by organisers not to admit the public was
'disgraceful'.
A spokeswoman for organisers LOCOG confirmed he was no
longer involved as a technical official.
"We regret his decision to resign but we've accepted it,"
she said, adding that there were operational reasons why the
eventing inspections could not be ticketed.
Thomas said in an email that he had ensured at previous
Games that inspections - popular with horse lovers and
particularly so in Britain where the tickets for equestrian
events have been snapped up - would be open to the public.
"I was horrified to hear from you...that LOCOG does not
intend to admit any of the public to the eventing horse
inspections," he wrote.
"I truly think this is a disgraceful decision and it
particularly upsets me since I, when course designer, technical
delegate and then chairman of the FEI Eventing Committee,
personally ensured at previous Games, despite the initial wishes
of the organisers, that the great tradition within eventing that
the inspections are open and transparent should be upheld.
"The public nature of the proceedings is the guarantee of
integrity and for enthusiasts a fascinating and integral part of
the competition," added Thomas, who confirmed the contents of
the email to Reuters.
"If this decision is irreversible, I do not wish to be even
slightly involved as an official with an organisation that
treats the public and indeed the traditions of our sport in this
way."
The inspections are due to take place on July 27, the day of
the opening ceremony when the Olympic flame travels to the
stadium in east London.
The Games are due to be opened by Queen Elizabeth and
security and transport are two of the main concerns for
organisers.
BIG IMPACT
The arrival of the torch relay would also have a big impact
on police resources in the area, LOCOG said, and holding an
equestrian event in an urban area posed very different
challenges to previous Games.
Thomas disputed that, telling Reuters he felt the
justification was "absolute bureaucratic claptrap".
He said the July 27 inspection was at 1100 local time,
whereas the opening ceremony was in the evening. "If they had
wished to do so, they could have done it (opened the inspection
to the public)," he added.
Another inspection four days later would also be behind
closed doors, he added.
"I can't imagine why they can't open a venue an hour earlier
to allow people to watch this," said Thomas.
The equestrian venue at Greenwich Park on the southern banks
of the River Thames, has been highlighted as a potential
congestion hotspot once the competition starts.
The choice of location is already controversial, with some
local residents opposed to the use of the World Heritage Site,
which is also London's oldest royal park, for the Games starting
next month.
The equestrian events at past Olympics have often been
hosted away from the main Games due to the size of the
facilities needed. At the 2008 Beijing Games, they took place in
Hong Kong.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)