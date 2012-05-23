Olympics-Equestrian-Saudi riders banned over doping

Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
BERNE May 23 Two Saudi Arabian show jumpers have been banned from the Olympic Games after their horses tested positive for controlled medication substances at events in February, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said on Wednesday.
Khaled Abdulaziz Al Eid, individual bronze medallist at the Sydney Olympics, and Abdullah Waleed Sharbatly, individual silver medallist at the world equestrian games in 2010, were given eight-month bans backdated to February.
Their horses Vanoeve and Lobster 43 tested positive for the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs phenylbutazone and oxyphenbutazone which are listed as controlled medication substances, said the Lausanne-based FEI.
“"Controlled medication substances are those that are prohibited in competition, but are permitted for treatment use outside competition," said the FEI.
"“The rules provide that the suspension period for controlled medication substances can be anywhere between a warning and two years."
The FEI said that “Al Eid had failed to prove that ingestion by means of exposure to a contaminated stable environment was the likely source of the prohibited substances found in the horse's system.
“Abdullah Waleed Sharbatly had failed to establish how the prohibited substances entered the horse's system.
The riders can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Dave Thompson)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.