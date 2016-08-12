Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's individual grand prix special results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's individual grand prix special result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Isabell Werth (Weihegold Old) (Germany) 83.711 Q points 2. Charlotte Dujardin (Valegro) (Britain) 83.025 Q 3. Dorothee Schneider (Showtime FRH) (Germany) 82.619 Q 4. Kristina Broring-Sprehe (Desperados FRH) (Germany) 81.401 Q 5. Laura Graves (Verdades) (U.S.) 80.644 Q 6. Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez (Lorenzo) (Spain) 77.479 Q 7. Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (Don Auriello) (Sweden) 77.199 Q 8. Beatriz Ferrer-Salat (Delgado) (Spain) 76.863 Q 9. Carl Hester (Nip Tuck) (Britain) 76.485 Q 10. Sonke Rothenberger (Cosmo 59) (Germany) 76.261 11. Diederik van Silfhout (Arlando N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 76.092 Q 12. Cathrine Dufour (Atterupgaards Cassidy) (Denmark) 76.050 Q 13. Hans Peter Minderhoud (Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 75.224 Q 14. Steffen Peters (Legolas 92) (U.S.) 74.622 Q 15. Anna Kasprzak (Donnperignon) (Denmark) 74.524 Q 16. Fiona Bigwood (Atterupgaards Orthilia) (Britain) 74.342 Q 17. Judy Reynolds (Vancouver K) (Ireland) 74.090 Q 18. Patrik Kittel (Deja) (Sweden) 73.866 Q 19. Allison Brock (Rosevelt) (U.S.) 73.824 Q 20. Edward Gal (Glock's Voice) (Netherlands) 73.655 21. Spencer Wilton (Super Nova II) (Britain) 73.613 22. Kasey Perry-Glass (Goerklintgaards Dublet) (U.S.) 73.235 23. Inessa Merkulova (Mister X) (Russia) 73.154 24. Marcela Krinke Susmelj (Smeyers Molberg) (Switzerland) 72.885 25. Karen Tebar (Don Luis) (France) 72.773 26. Agnete Kirk Thinggaard (Jojo AZ) (Denmark) 72.465 27. Belinda Trussell (Anton) (Canada) 72.325 28. Juliette Ramel (Buriel K H) (Sweden) 72.045 29. Mads Hendeliowitz (Jimmie Choo Seq) (Sweden) 71.681 30. Anders Dahl (Selten HW) (Denmark) 71.232 31. Pierre Volla (Badinda Altena) (France) 65.742
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.