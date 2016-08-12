版本:
Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's individual grand prix special results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's individual grand prix special result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Isabell Werth (Weihegold Old) (Germany)                         83.711 Q points 
2.  Charlotte Dujardin (Valegro) (Britain)                          83.025 Q        
3.  Dorothee Schneider (Showtime FRH) (Germany)                     82.619 Q        
4.  Kristina Broring-Sprehe (Desperados FRH) (Germany)              81.401 Q        
5.  Laura Graves (Verdades) (U.S.)                                  80.644 Q        
6.  Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez (Lorenzo) (Spain)                     77.479 Q        
7.  Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (Don Auriello) (Sweden)                77.199 Q        
8.  Beatriz Ferrer-Salat (Delgado) (Spain)                          76.863 Q        
9.  Carl Hester (Nip Tuck) (Britain)                                76.485 Q        
10. Sonke Rothenberger (Cosmo 59) (Germany)                         76.261          
11. Diederik van Silfhout (Arlando N.O.P.) (Netherlands)            76.092 Q        
12. Cathrine Dufour (Atterupgaards Cassidy) (Denmark)               76.050 Q        
13. Hans Peter Minderhoud (Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 75.224 Q        
14. Steffen Peters (Legolas 92) (U.S.)                              74.622 Q        
15. Anna Kasprzak (Donnperignon) (Denmark)                          74.524 Q        
16. Fiona Bigwood (Atterupgaards Orthilia) (Britain)                74.342 Q        
17. Judy Reynolds (Vancouver K) (Ireland)                           74.090 Q        
18. Patrik Kittel (Deja) (Sweden)                                   73.866 Q        
19. Allison Brock (Rosevelt) (U.S.)                                 73.824 Q        
20. Edward Gal (Glock's Voice) (Netherlands)                        73.655          
21. Spencer Wilton (Super Nova II) (Britain)                        73.613          
22. Kasey Perry-Glass (Goerklintgaards Dublet) (U.S.)               73.235          
23. Inessa Merkulova (Mister X) (Russia)                            73.154          
24. Marcela Krinke Susmelj (Smeyers Molberg) (Switzerland)          72.885          
25. Karen Tebar (Don Luis) (France)                                 72.773          
26. Agnete Kirk Thinggaard (Jojo AZ) (Denmark)                      72.465          
27. Belinda Trussell (Anton) (Canada)                               72.325          
28. Juliette Ramel (Buriel K H) (Sweden)                            72.045          
29. Mads Hendeliowitz (Jimmie Choo Seq) (Sweden)                    71.681          
30. Anders Dahl (Selten HW) (Denmark)                               71.232          
31. Pierre Volla (Badinda Altena) (France)                          65.742

