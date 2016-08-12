版本:
Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's team grand prix special results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's team grand prix special result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1. Germany
Soenke Rothenberger/Cosmo 59/Dorothee Schneider/Showtime FRH/Kristina Broering-Sprehe/Desperados FRH/Isabell Werth/Weihegold Old                       82.577 points 
2. Britain
Spencer Wilton/Super Nova II/Fiona Bigwood/Atterupgaards Orthilia/Carl Hester/Nip Tuck/Charlotte Dujardin/Valegro                                      77.951        
3. U.S.
Allison Brock/Rosevelt/Kasey Perry-Glass/Goerklintgaards Dublet/Steffen Peters/Legolas 92/Laura Graves/Verdades                                           76.363        
4. Netherlands
Adelinde Cornelissen/Jerich Parzival/Edward Gal/Glock's Voice/Diederik van Silfhout/Arlando N.O.P./Hans Peter Minderhoud/Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P. 74.991        
5. Sweden
Mads Hendeliowitz/Jimmie Choo Seq/Juliette Ramel/Buriel K H/Patrik Kittel/Deja/Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven/Don Auriello                                    74.370        
6. Denmark
Anders Dahl/Selten HW/Agnete Kirk Thinggaard/Jojo AZ/Cathrine Dufour/Atterupgaards Cassidy/Anna Kasprzak/Donnperignon                                  74.346

