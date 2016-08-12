Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's team overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's team overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Germany Soenke Rothenberger/Cosmo 59/Dorothee Schneider/Showtime FRH/Kristina Broering-Sprehe/Desperados FRH/Isabell Werth/Weihegold Old 81.936 points 2. Britain Spencer Wilton/Super Nova II/Fiona Bigwood/Atterupgaards Orthilia/Carl Hester/Nip Tuck/Charlotte Dujardin/Valegro 78.595 3. U.S. Allison Brock/Rosevelt/Kasey Perry-Glass/Goerklintgaards Dublet/Steffen Peters/Legolas 92/Laura Graves/Verdades 76.667 4. Netherlands Adelinde Cornelissen/Jerich Parzival/Edward Gal/Glock's Voice/Diederik van Silfhout/Arlando N.O.P./Hans Peter Minderhoud/Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P. 75.517 5. Sweden Juliette Ramel/Mads Hendeliowitz/Jimmie Choo Seq/Buriel K H/Patrik Kittel/Deja/Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven/Don Auriello 74.845 6. Denmark Anders Dahl/Selten HW/Agnete Kirk Thinggaard/Jojo AZ/Cathrine Dufour/Atterupgaards Cassidy/Anna Kasprzak/Donnperignon 74.311 7. Spain Claudio Castilla Ruiz/Alcaide/Jose Daniel Martin Dockx/Grandioso/Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez/Lorenzo/Beatriz Ferrer-Salat/Delgado 74.029 8. France Ludovic Henry/After You/Stephanie Brieussel/Amorak/Pierre Volla/Badinda Altena/Karen Tebar/Don Luis 71.914 9. Australia Suzanne Hearn/Remmington/Mary Hanna/Boogie Woogie 6/Lyndal Oatley/Sandro Boy 9/Kristy Oatley/Du Soleil 69.576 10. Brazil Pedro Tavares De Almeida/Xaparro Do Vouga/Giovana Prado Pass/Zingaro de Lyw/Luiza Tavares de Almeida/Vendaval 4/Joao Victor Marcari Oliva/Xama Dos Pinhais 67.562 11. Japan Akane Kuroki/Toots/Kiichi Harada/Egistar/Masanao Takahashi/Fabriano 58/Yuko Kitai/Don Lorean 67.486
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.