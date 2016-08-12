版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:54 BJT

Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's team overall results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's team overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Germany
Soenke Rothenberger/Cosmo 59/Dorothee Schneider/Showtime FRH/Kristina Broering-Sprehe/Desperados FRH/Isabell Werth/Weihegold Old                          81.936 points 
2.  Britain
Spencer Wilton/Super Nova II/Fiona Bigwood/Atterupgaards Orthilia/Carl Hester/Nip Tuck/Charlotte Dujardin/Valegro                                         78.595        
3.  U.S.
Allison Brock/Rosevelt/Kasey Perry-Glass/Goerklintgaards Dublet/Steffen Peters/Legolas 92/Laura Graves/Verdades                                              76.667        
4.  Netherlands
Adelinde Cornelissen/Jerich Parzival/Edward Gal/Glock's Voice/Diederik van Silfhout/Arlando N.O.P./Hans Peter Minderhoud/Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P.    75.517        
5.  Sweden
Juliette Ramel/Mads Hendeliowitz/Jimmie Choo Seq/Buriel K H/Patrik Kittel/Deja/Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven/Don Auriello                                       74.845        
6.  Denmark
Anders Dahl/Selten HW/Agnete Kirk Thinggaard/Jojo AZ/Cathrine Dufour/Atterupgaards Cassidy/Anna Kasprzak/Donnperignon                                     74.311        
7.  Spain
Claudio Castilla Ruiz/Alcaide/Jose Daniel Martin Dockx/Grandioso/Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez/Lorenzo/Beatriz Ferrer-Salat/Delgado                             74.029        
8.  France
Ludovic Henry/After You/Stephanie Brieussel/Amorak/Pierre Volla/Badinda Altena/Karen Tebar/Don Luis                                                        71.914        
9.  Australia
Suzanne Hearn/Remmington/Mary Hanna/Boogie Woogie 6/Lyndal Oatley/Sandro Boy 9/Kristy Oatley/Du Soleil                                                  69.576        
10. Brazil
Pedro Tavares De Almeida/Xaparro Do Vouga/Giovana Prado Pass/Zingaro de Lyw/Luiza Tavares de Almeida/Vendaval 4/Joao Victor Marcari Oliva/Xama Dos Pinhais 67.562        
11. Japan
Akane Kuroki/Toots/Kiichi Harada/Egistar/Masanao Takahashi/Fabriano 58/Yuko Kitai/Don Lorean                                                                67.486

