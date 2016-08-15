Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's individual grand prix freestyle results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's individual grand prix freestyle result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Charlotte Dujardin (Valegro) (Britain) 93.857 points 2. Isabell Werth (Weihegold Old) (Germany) 89.071 3. Kristina Broring-Sprehe (Desperados FRH) (Germany) 87.142 4. Laura Graves (Verdades) (U.S.) 85.196 5. Severo Jurado (Lorenzo) (Spain) 83.625 6. Dorothee Schneider (Showtime FRH) (Germany) 82.946 7. Carl Hester (Nip Tuck) (Britain) 82.553 8. Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (Don Auriello) (Sweden) 81.553 9. Hans Peter Minderhoud (Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 80.571 10. Beatriz Ferrer-Salat (Delgado) (Spain) 80.161 11. Diederik van Silfhout (Arlando N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 79.535 12. Steffen Peters (Legolas 92) (U.S.) 79.393 13. Cathrine Dufour (Atterupgaards Cassidy) (Denmark) 78.143 14. Anna Kasprzak (Donnperignon) (Denmark) 76.982 15. Allison Brock (Rosevelt) (U.S.) 76.160 16. Patrik Kittel (Deja) (Sweden) 76.018 17. Fiona Bigwood (Atterupgaards Orthilia) (Britain) 76.018 18. Judy Reynolds (Vancouver K) (Ireland) 75.696
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.