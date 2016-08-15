版本:
Olympics-Equestrian dressage-Open's individual grand prix freestyle results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian dressage open's individual grand prix freestyle result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Charlotte Dujardin (Valegro) (Britain)                          93.857 points 
2.  Isabell Werth (Weihegold Old) (Germany)                         89.071        
3.  Kristina Broring-Sprehe (Desperados FRH) (Germany)              87.142        
4.  Laura Graves (Verdades) (U.S.)                                  85.196        
5.  Severo Jurado (Lorenzo) (Spain)                                 83.625        
6.  Dorothee Schneider (Showtime FRH) (Germany)                     82.946        
7.  Carl Hester (Nip Tuck) (Britain)                                82.553        
8.  Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven (Don Auriello) (Sweden)                81.553        
9.  Hans Peter Minderhoud (Glock's Johnson TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 80.571        
10. Beatriz Ferrer-Salat (Delgado) (Spain)                          80.161        
11. Diederik van Silfhout (Arlando N.O.P.) (Netherlands)            79.535        
12. Steffen Peters (Legolas 92) (U.S.)                              79.393        
13. Cathrine Dufour (Atterupgaards Cassidy) (Denmark)               78.143        
14. Anna Kasprzak (Donnperignon) (Denmark)                          76.982        
15. Allison Brock (Rosevelt) (U.S.)                                 76.160        
16. Patrik Kittel (Deja) (Sweden)                                   76.018        
17. Fiona Bigwood (Atterupgaards Orthilia) (Britain)                76.018        
18. Judy Reynolds (Vancouver K) (Ireland)                           75.696

