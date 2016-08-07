Olympics-Equestrian eventing-Open's individual dressage results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's individual dressage result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. William Fox-Pitt (Chilli Morning) (Britain) 37.00 points 2. Christopher Burton (Santano II) (Australia) 37.60 3. Mathieu Lemoine (Bart L) (France) 39.20 4. Ingrid Klimke (Hale Bob 3) (Germany) 39.50 5. Michael Jung (La Biosthetique - Sam FRW) (Germany) 40.90 6. Thibaut Vallette (Qing Du Briot Ene Hn) (France) 41.00 7. Karin Donckers (Fletcha Van't Verahof) (Belgium) 41.10 8. Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) (Germany) 41.60 9. Jonty Evans (Cooley Rorkes Drift) (Ireland) 41.80 10. Stefano Brecciaroli (Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve) (Italy) 41.90 11. Astier Nicolas (Piaf de B'Neville) (France) 42.00 12. Alex Hua Tian (Don Geniro) (China) 42.40 13. Shane Rose (CP Qualified) (Australia) 42.50 14. Karim Florent Laghouag (Entebbe De Hus) (France) 43.40 15. Phillip Dutton (Mighty Nice) (U.S.) 43.60 16. Pippa Funnell (Billy The Biz) (Britain) 43.90 17. Mark Todd (Leonidas II) (New Zealand) 44.00 18. Julia Krajewski (Samourai Du Thot) (Germany) 44.80 19. Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Reality 39) (Sweden) 45.40 20. Tim Lips (Bayro) (Netherlands) 46.00 21. Alice Naber Lozeman (Peter Parker) (Netherlands) 46.20 22. Sam Griffiths (Paulank Brockagh) (Australia) 46.30 23. Clarke Johnstone (Balmoral Sensation) (New Zealand) 46.50 24. Clark Montgomery (Loughan Glen) (U.S.) 46.60 25. Felix Vogg (Onfire) (Switzerland) 46.70 26. Padraig McCarthy (Simon Porloe) (Ireland) 46.80 26. Ruy Fonseca (Tom Bombadill Too) (Brazil) 46.80 26. Kitty King (Ceylor L A N) (Britain) 46.80 29. Tim Price (Ringwood Sky Boy) (New Zealand) 47.00 29. Clare Abbott (Euro Prince) (Ireland) 47.00 29. Yoshiaki Oiwa (The Duke of Cavan) (Japan) 47.00 32. Gemma Tattersall (Quicklook V) (Britain) 47.20 33. Carlos Parro (Summon Up The Blood) (Brazil) 47.30 33. Lauren Kieffer (Veronica) (U.S.) 47.30 35. Boyd Martin (Blackfoot Mystery) (U.S.) 47.70 36. Frida Andersen (Herta) (Sweden) 47.90 37. Elmo Jankari (Duchess Desiree) (Finland) 48.00 38. Pietro Roman (Barraduff) (Italy) 48.20 39. Alexander Markov (Kurfurstin) (Russia) 48.90 40. Carlos Lobos Munoz (Ranco) (Chile) 49.30 41. Kathryn Robinson (Let It Bee) (Canada) 49.40 41. Rebecca Howard (Riddle Master) (Canada) 49.40 43. Jonelle Price (Faerie Dianimo) (New Zealand) 49.50 44. Marcio Carvalho Jorge (Lissy Mac Wayer) (Brazil) 50.00 45. Mark Kyle (Jemilia) (Ireland) 50.40 46. Luca Roman (Castlewoods Jake) (Italy) 50.80 47. Linda Algotsson (Fairnet) (Sweden) 50.90 48. Ludwig Svennerstal (Aspe) (Sweden) 51.00 49. Ben Vogg (Noe Des Vatys) (Switzerland) 51.70 50. Jessica Phoenix (A Little Romance) (Canada) 52.00 51. Pawel Spisak (Banderas) (Poland) 53.60 52. Joris Vanspringel (Lully des Aulnes) (Belgium) 54.30 53. Merel Blom (Rumor Has It N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 54.40 54. Arianna Schivo (Quefira De L' Ormeau) (Italy) 55.00 55. Nicolas Wettstein (Nadeville Merze) (Ecuador) 56.00 55. Lauren Billys (Castle Larchfield Purdy) (Puerto Rico) 56.00 57. Colleen Loach (Qorry Blue D'argouges) (Canada) 56.50 58. Stuart Tinney (Pluto Mio) (Australia) 56.80 59. Marcio Appel (Iberon Jmen) (Brazil) 57.20 60. Ryuzo Kitajima (Just Chocolate) (Japan) 57.70 61. Camilla Kruger (Biarritz) (Zimbabwe) 59.40 62. Andrey Mitin (Gurza) (Russia) 59.90 63. Albert Hermoso Farras (Hito CP) (Spain) 64.30 64. Theo van de Vendel (Zindane) (Netherlands) 65.70 65. Evgeniya Ovchinnikova (Orion) (Russia) 66.00