Olympics-Equestrian eventing-Open's individual cross country results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's individual cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Michael Jung (La Biosthetique - Sam FRW) (Germany) 0.00 points 1. Christopher Burton (Santano II) (Australia) 0.00 1. Astier Nicolas (Piaf de B'Neville) (France) 0.00 4. Mark Todd (Leonidas II) (New Zealand) 2.00 5. Stuart Tinney (Pluto Mio) (Australia) 2.80 6. Phillip Dutton (Mighty Nice) (U.S.) 3.20 6. Boyd Martin (Blackfoot Mystery) (U.S.) 3.20 8. Carlos Parro (Summon Up The Blood) (Brazil) 4.00 9. Clarke Johnstone (Balmoral Sensation) (New Zealand) 4.80 10. Sam Griffiths (Paulank Brockagh) (Australia) 6.80 11. Jonelle Price (Faerie Dianimo) (New Zealand) 8.00 12. Frida Andersen (Herta) (Sweden) 9.20 13. Merel Blom (Rumor Has It N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 12.00 14. Rebecca Howard (Riddle Master) (Canada) 12.40 15. Alex Hua Tian (Don Geniro) (China) 13.20 16. Mathieu Lemoine (Bart L) (France) 14.40 17. Yoshiaki Oiwa (The Duke of Cavan) (Japan) 18.00 18. Pietro Roman (Barraduff) (Italy) 20.00 19. Joris Vanspringel (Lully des Aulnes) (Belgium) 21.60 20. Jonty Evans (Cooley Rorkes Drift) (Ireland) 22.80 21. Thibaut Vallette (Qing Du Briot Ene Hn) (France) 24.40 22. Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) (Germany) 24.80 23. Ingrid Klimke (Hale Bob 3) (Germany) 26.00 24. Tim Lips (Bayro) (Netherlands) 28.00 25. Ludwig Svennerstal (Aspe) (Sweden) 28.40 26. William Fox-Pitt (Chilli Morning) (Britain) 30.40 27. Pippa Funnell (Billy The Biz) (Britain) 40.40 27. Camilla Kruger (Biarritz) (Zimbabwe) 40.40 29. Elmo Jankari (Duchess Desiree) (Finland) 42.80 29. Carlos Lobos Munoz (Ranco) (Chile) 42.80 31. Marcio Appel (Iberon Jmen) (Brazil) 44.40 32. Arianna Schivo (Quefira De L' Ormeau) (Italy) 50.40 32. Karim Florent Laghouag (Entebbe De Hus) (France) 50.40 34. Mark Kyle (Jemilia) (Ireland) 50.80 35. Alice Naber Lozeman (Peter Parker) (Netherlands) 52.00 36. Kitty King (Ceylor L A N) (Britain) 53.60 37. Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Reality 39) (Sweden) 61.20 38. Clare Abbott (Euro Prince) (Ireland) 65.60 39. Luca Roman (Castlewoods Jake) (Italy) 71.60 40. Ryuzo Kitajima (Just Chocolate) (Japan) 74.40 41. Jessica Phoenix (A Little Romance) (Canada) 75.60 42. Ben Vogg (Noe Des Vatys) (Switzerland) 82.40 43. Colleen Loach (Qorry Blue D'argouges) (Canada) 85.20 44. Lauren Billys (Castle Larchfield Purdy) (Puerto Rico) 88.40 45. Gemma Tattersall (Quicklook V) (Britain) 89.60 46. Ruy Fonseca (Tom Bombadill Too) (Brazil) 112.00 . Clark Montgomery (Loughan Glen) (U.S.) RET . Nicolas Wettstein (Nadeville Merze) (Ecuador) RET . Evgeniya Ovchinnikova (Orion) (Russia) WDW . Lauren Kieffer (Veronica) (U.S.) EL . Felix Vogg (Onfire) (Switzerland) EL . Theo van de Vendel (Zindane) (Netherlands) EL . Julia Krajewski (Samourai Du Thot) (Germany) EL . Albert Hermoso Farras (Hito CP) (Spain) EL . Kathryn Robinson (Let It Bee) (Canada) EL . Andrey Mitin (Gurza) (Russia) EL . Tim Price (Ringwood Sky Boy) (New Zealand) EL . Alexander Markov (Kurfurstin) (Russia) EL . Padraig McCarthy (Simon Porloe) (Ireland) EL . Marcio Carvalho Jorge (Lissy Mac Wayer) (Brazil) EL . Pawel Spisak (Banderas) (Poland) EL . Shane Rose (CP Qualified) (Australia) EL . Linda Algotsson (Fairnet) (Sweden) EL . Karin Donckers (Fletcha Van't Verahof) (Belgium) EL . Stefano Brecciaroli (Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve) (Italy) EL