版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 02:40 BJT

Olympics-Equestrian eventing-Open's team cross country results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's team cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Australia
Sam Griffiths/Paulank Brockagh/Christopher Burton/Santano II/Stuart Tinney/Pluto Mio/Shane Rose/CP Qualified                          9.60 points 
2.   New Zealand
Tim Price/Ringwood Sky Boy/Mark Todd/Leonidas II/Clarke Johnstone/Balmoral Sensation/Jonelle Price/Faerie Dianimo                   14.80       
3.   France
Astier Nicolas/Piaf de B'Neville/Karim Florent Laghouag/Entebbe De Hus/Thibaut Vallette/Qing Du Briot Ene Hn/Mathieu Lemoine/Bart L      38.80       
4.   Germany
Sandra Auffarth/Opgun Louvo/Michael Jung/La Biosthetique - Sam FRW/Julia Krajewski/Samourai Du Thot/Ingrid Klimke/Hale Bob 3            50.80       
5.   Netherlands
Theo van de Vendel/Zindane/Tim Lips/Bayro/Alice Naber Lozeman/Peter Parker/Merel Blom/Rumor Has It N.O.P.                           92.00       
6.   Sweden
Linda Algotsson/Fairnet/Frida Andersen/Herta/Sara Algotsson Ostholt/Reality 39/Ludwig Svennerstal/Aspe                                   98.80       
7.   Britain
Gemma Tattersall/Quicklook V/William Fox-Pitt/Chilli Morning/Pippa Funnell/Billy The Biz/Kitty King/Ceylor L A N                        124.40      
8.   Ireland
Padraig McCarthy/Simon Porloe/Clare Abbott/Euro Prince/Jonty Evans/Cooley Rorkes Drift/Mark Kyle/Jemilia                                139.20      
9.   Italy
Luca Roman/Castlewoods Jake/Arianna Schivo/Quefira De L' Ormeau/Pietro Roman/Barraduff/Stefano Brecciaroli/Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve 142.00      
10.  Brazil
Marcio Appel/Iberon Jmen/Carlos Parro/Summon Up The Blood/Ruy Fonseca/Tom Bombadill Too/Marcio Carvalho Jorge/Lissy Mac Wayer            160.40      
11.  Canada
Jessica Phoenix/A Little Romance/Kathryn Robinson/Let It Bee/Colleen Loach/Qorry Blue D'argouges/Rebecca Howard/Riddle Master            173.20      
12.  U.S.
Boyd Martin/Blackfoot Mystery/Clark Montgomery/Loughan Glen/Lauren Kieffer/Veronica/Phillip Dutton/Mighty Nice                             1006.40     
13.  Russia
Evgeniya Ovchinnikova/Orion/Andrey Mitin/Gurza/Alexander Markov/Kurfurstin                                                               3000.00

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐