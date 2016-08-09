Olympics-Equestrian eventing-Open's individual qualification results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's individual qualification result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. William Fox-Pitt (Chilli Morning) (Britain) 0.00 points 1. Pippa Funnell (Billy The Biz) (Britain) 0.00 1. Ingrid Klimke (Hale Bob 3) (Germany) 0.00 1. Sam Griffiths (Paulank Brockagh) (Australia) 0.00 1. Clarke Johnstone (Balmoral Sensation) (New Zealand) 0.00 1. Michael Jung (La Biosthetique - Sam FRW) (Germany) 0.00 1. Rebecca Howard (Riddle Master) (Canada) 0.00 1. Clare Abbott (Euro Prince) (Ireland) 0.00 1. Jonty Evans (Cooley Rorkes Drift) (Ireland) 0.00 1. Kitty King (Ceylor L A N) (Britain) 0.00 1. Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) (Germany) 0.00 1. Astier Nicolas (Piaf de B'Neville) (France) 0.00 1. Thibaut Vallette (Qing Du Briot Ene Hn) (France) 0.00 14. Karim Florent Laghouag (Entebbe De Hus) (France) 1.00 14. Phillip Dutton (Mighty Nice) (U.S.) 1.00 16. Merel Blom (Rumor Has It N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 2.00 17. Gemma Tattersall (Quicklook V) (Britain) 4.00 17. Arianna Schivo (Quefira De L' Ormeau) (Italy) 4.00 17. Colleen Loach (Qorry Blue D'argouges) (Canada) 4.00 17. Linda Algotsson (Fairnet) (Sweden) 4.00 17. Alice Naber Lozeman (Peter Parker) (Netherlands) 4.00 17. Carlos Lobos Munoz (Ranco) (Chile) 4.00 17. Jessica Phoenix (A Little Romance) (Canada) 4.00 17. Alex Hua Tian (Don Geniro) (China) 4.00 17. Yoshiaki Oiwa (The Duke of Cavan) (Japan) 4.00 26. Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Reality 39) (Sweden) 6.00 27. Joris Vanspringel (Lully des Aulnes) (Belgium) 8.00 27. Mark Kyle (Jemilia) (Ireland) 8.00 27. Jonelle Price (Faerie Dianimo) (New Zealand) 8.00 27. Boyd Martin (Blackfoot Mystery) (U.S.) 8.00 27. Tim Lips (Bayro) (Netherlands) 8.00 27. Christopher Burton (Santano II) (Australia) 8.00 27. Mathieu Lemoine (Bart L) (France) 8.00 27. Ludwig Svennerstal (Aspe) (Sweden) 8.00 35. Elmo Jankari (Duchess Desiree) (Finland) 10.00 35. Marcio Carvalho Jorge (Lissy Mac Wayer) (Brazil) 10.00 37. Lauren Billys (Castle Larchfield Purdy) (Puerto Rico) 11.00 38. Camilla Kruger (Biarritz) (Zimbabwe) 12.00 38. Carlos Parro (Summon Up The Blood) (Brazil) 12.00 40. Pietro Roman (Barraduff) (Italy) 14.00 40. Ben Vogg (Noe Des Vatys) (Switzerland) 14.00 42. Marcio Appel (Iberon Jmen) (Brazil) 16.00 42. Luca Roman (Castlewoods Jake) (Italy) 16.00 42. Mark Todd (Leonidas II) (New Zealand) 16.00 45. Stuart Tinney (Pluto Mio) (Australia) 17.00 . Clark Montgomery (Loughan Glen) (U.S.) RET . Nicolas Wettstein (Nadeville Merze) (Ecuador) RET . Frida Andersen (Herta) (Sweden) WDW . Ryuzo Kitajima (Just Chocolate) (Japan) WDW . Evgeniya Ovchinnikova (Orion) (Russia) WDW . Theo van de Vendel (Zindane) (Netherlands) EL . Lauren Kieffer (Veronica) (U.S.) EL . Felix Vogg (Onfire) (Switzerland) EL . Julia Krajewski (Samourai Du Thot) (Germany) EL . Kathryn Robinson (Let It Bee) (Canada) EL . Andrey Mitin (Gurza) (Russia) EL . Ruy Fonseca (Tom Bombadill Too) (Brazil) EL . Tim Price (Ringwood Sky Boy) (New Zealand) EL . Albert Hermoso Farras (Hito CP) (Spain) EL . Alexander Markov (Kurfurstin) (Russia) EL . Shane Rose (CP Qualified) (Australia) EL . Karin Donckers (Fletcha Van't Verahof) (Belgium) EL . Stefano Brecciaroli (Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve) (Italy) EL . Padraig McCarthy (Simon Porloe) (Ireland) EL . Pawel Spisak (Banderas) (Poland) EL