Olympics-Equestrian eventing-Open's team overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's team overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Overall 1. France Astier Nicolas/Piaf de B'Neville/Karim Florent Laghouag/Entebbe De Hus/Thibaut Vallette/Qing Du Briot Ene Hn/Mathieu Lemoine/Bart L 169.00 points 2. Germany Sandra Auffarth/Opgun Louvo/Michael Jung/La Biosthetique - Sam FRW/Julia Krajewski/Samourai Du Thot/Ingrid Klimke/Hale Bob 3 172.80 3. Australia Sam Griffiths/Paulank Brockagh/Christopher Burton/Santano II/Stuart Tinney/Pluto Mio/Shane Rose/CP Qualified 175.30 4. New Zealand Tim Price/Ringwood Sky Boy/Mark Todd/Leonidas II/Clarke Johnstone/Balmoral Sensation/Jonelle Price/Faerie Dianimo 178.80 5. Britain Gemma Tattersall/Quicklook V/William Fox-Pitt/Chilli Morning/Pippa Funnell/Billy The Biz/Kitty King/Ceylor L A N 252.10 6. Netherlands Theo van de Vendel/Zindane/Tim Lips/Bayro/Alice Naber Lozeman/Peter Parker/Merel Blom/Rumor Has It N.O.P. 252.60 7. Brazil Marcio Appel/Iberon Jmen/Carlos Parro/Summon Up The Blood/Ruy Fonseca/Tom Bombadill Too/Marcio Carvalho Jorge/Lissy Mac Wayer 280.90 8. Ireland Padraig McCarthy/Simon Porloe/Clare Abbott/Euro Prince/Jonty Evans/Cooley Rorkes Drift/Mark Kyle/Jemilia 286.40 9. Italy Luca Roman/Castlewoods Jake/Arianna Schivo/Quefira De L' Ormeau/Pietro Roman/Barraduff/Stefano Brecciaroli/Apollo van de Wendi Kurt Hoeve 330.00 10. Canada Jessica Phoenix/A Little Romance/Kathryn Robinson/Let It Bee/Colleen Loach/Qorry Blue D'argouges/Rebecca Howard/Riddle Master 339.10 11. Sweden Linda Algotsson/Fairnet/Frida Andersen/Herta/Sara Algotsson Ostholt/Reality 39/Ludwig Svennerstal/Aspe 364.50 12. U.S. Boyd Martin/Blackfoot Mystery/Clark Montgomery/Loughan Glen/Lauren Kieffer/Veronica/Phillip Dutton/Mighty Nice 1106.70 13. Russia Evgeniya Ovchinnikova/Orion/Andrey Mitin/Gurza/Alexander Markov/Kurfurstin 3000.00
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.