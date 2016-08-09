Olympics-Equestrian eventing-Open's individual overall results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian eventing open's individual overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Overall 1. Michael Jung (La Biosthetique - Sam FRW) (Germany) 40.90 points 2. Astier Nicolas (Piaf de B'Neville) (France) 48.00 3. Phillip Dutton (Mighty Nice) (U.S.) 51.80 4. Sam Griffiths (Paulank Brockagh) (Australia) 53.10 5. Christopher Burton (Santano II) (Australia) 53.60 6. Clarke Johnstone (Balmoral Sensation) (New Zealand) 59.30 7. Mark Todd (Leonidas II) (New Zealand) 62.00 8. Alex Hua Tian (Don Geniro) (China) 63.60 9. Jonty Evans (Cooley Rorkes Drift) (Ireland) 64.60 10. Rebecca Howard (Riddle Master) (Canada) 65.80 11. Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) (Germany) 66.40 12. William Fox-Pitt (Chilli Morning) (Britain) 67.40 13. Thibaut Vallette (Qing Du Briot Ene Hn) (France) 69.40 14. Ingrid Klimke (Hale Bob 3) (Germany) 69.50 15. Mathieu Lemoine (Bart L) (France) 69.60 16. Boyd Martin (Blackfoot Mystery) (U.S.) 70.90 17. Jonelle Price (Faerie Dianimo) (New Zealand) 73.50 18. Carlos Parro (Summon Up The Blood) (Brazil) 75.30 19. Merel Blom (Rumor Has It N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 76.40 20. Yoshiaki Oiwa (The Duke of Cavan) (Japan) 77.00 21. Tim Lips (Bayro) (Netherlands) 82.00 22. Stuart Tinney (Pluto Mio) (Australia) 84.60 23. Pietro Roman (Barraduff) (Italy) 86.20 24. Joris Vanspringel (Lully des Aulnes) (Belgium) 87.90 25. Marcio Carvalho Jorge (Lissy Mac Wayer) (Brazil) 88.00 26. Pippa Funnell (Billy The Biz) (Britain) 84.30 27. Ludwig Svennerstal (Aspe) (Sweden) 87.40 28. Karim Florent Laghouag (Entebbe De Hus) (France) 94.80 29. Carlos Lobos Munoz (Ranco) (Chile) 96.10 30. Kitty King (Ceylor L A N) (Britain) 100.40 31. Elmo Jankari (Duchess Desiree) (Finland) 100.80 32. Alice Naber Lozeman (Peter Parker) (Netherlands) 102.20 33. Mark Kyle (Jemilia) (Ireland) 109.20 34. Arianna Schivo (Quefira De L' Ormeau) (Italy) 109.40 35. Camilla Kruger (Biarritz) (Zimbabwe) 111.80 36. Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Reality 39) (Sweden) 112.60 37. Clare Abbott (Euro Prince) (Ireland) 112.60 38. Jessica Phoenix (A Little Romance) (Canada) 131.60 39. Marcio Appel (Iberon Jmen) (Brazil) 137.60 40. Luca Roman (Castlewoods Jake) (Italy) 138.40 41. Gemma Tattersall (Quicklook V) (Britain) 140.80 42. Colleen Loach (Qorry Blue D'argouges) (Canada) 145.70 43. Ben Vogg (Noe Des Vatys) (Switzerland) 148.10 44. Lauren Billys (Castle Larchfield Purdy) (Puerto Rico) 155.40 45. Linda Algotsson (Fairnet) (Sweden) 164.50