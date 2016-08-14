Olympics-Equestrian jumping-Open's individual qualification results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian jumping open's individual qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Overall 1. Christian Ahlmann (Taloubet) (Germany) 0.0 Q 1. Kent Farrington (Voyeur) (U.S.) 0.0 Q 1. Janika Sprunger (Bonne Chance Cw) (Switzerland) 0.0 Q 1. Philippe Rozier (Rahotep de Toscane) (France) 0.0 Q 1. Stephan De Freitas Barcha (Landpeter Do Feroleto) (Brazil) 0.0 Q 1. Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Fibonacci) (Germany) 0.0 Q 1. Jerome Guery (Grand Cru Van De Rozenberg) (Belgium) 0.0 Q 1. Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 0.0 Q 1. Ali Al Thani (First Devision) (Qatar) 0.0 Q 1. Peder Fredricson (All In) (Sweden) 0.0 Q 1. Doda de Miranda (Cornetto K) (Brazil) 0.0 Q 1. Daniel Deusser (First Class Van Eeckelghem) (Germany) 0.0 Q 1. Edwina Tops-Alexander (Lintea Tequila) (Australia) 0.0 Q 1. Amy Millar (Heros) (Canada) 0.0 Q 1. Roger-Yves Bost (Sydney Une Prince) (France) 0.0 Q 1. Henrik Von Eckermann (Yajamila) (Sweden) 0.0 Q 1. Pedro Veniss (Quabri De L Isle) (Brazil) 0.0 Q 1. Karim El Zoghby (Amelia) (Egypt) 0.0 Q 1. John Whitaker (Ornellaia) (Britain) 0.0 Q 1. Harrie Smolders (Emerald) (Netherlands) 0.0 Q 1. Eric Lamaze (Fine Lady 5) (Canada) 0.0 Q 1. Sergio Alvarez Moya (Carlo 273) (Spain) 0.0 Q 1. Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets) (Switzerland) 0.0 Q 1. Rene Tebbel (Zipper) (Ukraine) 0.0 Q 25. Ali Al Rumaihi (Gunder) (Qatar) 1.0 Q 25. Nestor Nielsen van Hoff (Prince Royal Z De La Luz) (Uruguay) 1.0 Q 27. Eduardo Menezes (Quintol) (Brazil) 4.0 Q 27. Nick Skelton (Big Star) (Britain) 4.0 Q 27. Jeroen Dubbeldam (SFN Zenith N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 4.0 Q 27. Yann Candele (First Choice 15) (Canada) 4.0 Q 27. Pilar Lucrecia Cordon (Gribouille du Lys) (Spain) 4.0 Q 27. Abdelkebir Ouaddar (Quickly De Kreisker) (Morocco) 4.0 Q 27. Ben Maher (Tic Tac) (Britain) 4.0 Q 27. Scott Keach (Fedor) (Australia) 4.0 Q 27. Lucy Davis (Barron) (U.S.) 4.0 Q 27. Tiffany Foster (Tripple X III) (Canada) 4.0 Q 27. Manuel Fernandez Saro (U Watch) (Spain) 4.0 Q 27. Romain Duguet (Quorida De Treho) (Switzerland) 4.0 Q 27. Reiko Takeda (Bardolino) (Japan) 4.0 Q 27. Ulrich Kirchhoff (Prince de la Mare) (Ukraine) 4.0 Q 27. Kevin Staut (Reveur de Hurtebise H D C) (France) 4.0 Q 27. Matias Albarracin (Cannavaro 9) (Argentina) 4.0 Q 27. Michael Whitaker (Cassionato) (Britain) 4.0 Q 27. McLain Ward (HH Azur) (U.S.) 4.0 Q 27. Eduardo Alvarez Aznar (Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Margot) (Spain) 4.0 Q 27. Martin Fuchs (Clooney 51) (Switzerland) 4.0 Q 27. Jose Maria Larocca (Cornet du Lys) (Argentina) 4.0 Q 27. Ludger Beerbaum (Casello) (Germany) 4.0 Q 27. Elizabeth Madden (Cortes'C') (U.S.) 4.0 Q 27. Bassem Mohammed (Primeval Dejavu) (Qatar) 4.0 Q 1st Qualifier 1. Christian Ahlmann (Taloubet) (Germany) 0.0 1. Kent Farrington (Voyeur) (U.S.) 0.0 1. Janika Sprunger (Bonne Chance Cw) (Switzerland) 0.0 1. Philippe Rozier (Rahotep de Toscane) (France) 0.0 1. Stephan De Freitas Barcha (Landpeter Do Feroleto) (Brazil) 0.0 1. Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Fibonacci) (Germany) 0.0 1. Jerome Guery (Grand Cru Van De Rozenberg) (Belgium) 0.0 1. Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 0.0 1. Ali Al Thani (First Devision) (Qatar) 0.0 1. Peder Fredricson (All In) (Sweden) 0.0 1. Doda de Miranda (Cornetto K) (Brazil) 0.0 1. Daniel Deusser (First Class Van Eeckelghem) (Germany) 0.0 1. Edwina Tops-Alexander (Lintea Tequila) (Australia) 0.0 1. Amy Millar (Heros) (Canada) 0.0 1. Roger-Yves Bost (Sydney Une Prince) (France) 0.0 1. Henrik Von Eckermann (Yajamila) (Sweden) 0.0 1. Pedro Veniss (Quabri De L Isle) (Brazil) 0.0 1. Karim El Zoghby (Amelia) (Egypt) 0.0 1. John Whitaker (Ornellaia) (Britain) 0.0 1. Harrie Smolders (Emerald) (Netherlands) 0.0 1. Eric Lamaze (Fine Lady 5) (Canada) 0.0 1. Sergio Alvarez Moya (Carlo 273) (Spain) 0.0 1. Steve Guerdat (Nino des Buissonnets) (Switzerland) 0.0 1. Rene Tebbel (Zipper) (Ukraine) 0.0 25. Ali Al Rumaihi (Gunder) (Qatar) 1.0 25. Nestor Nielsen van Hoff (Prince Royal Z De La Luz) (Uruguay) 1.0 27. Eduardo Menezes (Quintol) (Brazil) 4.0 27. Nick Skelton (Big Star) (Britain) 4.0 27. Jeroen Dubbeldam (SFN Zenith N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 4.0 27. Yann Candele (First Choice 15) (Canada) 4.0 27. Pilar Lucrecia Cordon (Gribouille du Lys) (Spain) 4.0 27. Abdelkebir Ouaddar (Quickly De Kreisker) (Morocco) 4.0 27. Ben Maher (Tic Tac) (Britain) 4.0 27. Scott Keach (Fedor) (Australia) 4.0 27. Lucy Davis (Barron) (U.S.) 4.0 27. Tiffany Foster (Tripple X III) (Canada) 4.0 27. Manuel Fernandez Saro (U Watch) (Spain) 4.0 27. Romain Duguet (Quorida De Treho) (Switzerland) 4.0 27. Reiko Takeda (Bardolino) (Japan) 4.0 27. Ulrich Kirchhoff (Prince de la Mare) (Ukraine) 4.0 27. Kevin Staut (Reveur de Hurtebise H D C) (France) 4.0 27. Matias Albarracin (Cannavaro 9) (Argentina) 4.0 27. Michael Whitaker (Cassionato) (Britain) 4.0 27. McLain Ward (HH Azur) (U.S.) 4.0 27. Eduardo Alvarez Aznar (Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Margot) (Spain) 4.0 27. Martin Fuchs (Clooney 51) (Switzerland) 4.0 27. Jose Maria Larocca (Cornet du Lys) (Argentina) 4.0 27. Ludger Beerbaum (Casello) (Germany) 4.0 27. Elizabeth Madden (Cortes'C') (U.S.) 4.0 27. Bassem Mohammed (Primeval Dejavu) (Qatar) 4.0