Olympics-Equestrian jumping-Open's individual qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic equestrian jumping open's individual qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Overall 1. Christian Ahlmann (Taloubet) (Germany) 0.0 Q 1. Kent Farrington (Voyeur) (U.S.) 0.0 Q 1. Janika Sprunger (Bonne Chance Cw) (Switzerland) 0.0 Q 1. Philippe Rozier (Rahotep de Toscane) (France) 0.0 Q 1. Stephan De Freitas Barcha (Landpeter Do Feroleto) (Brazil) 0.0 Q 1. Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum (Fibonacci) (Germany) 0.0 Q 1. Jerome Guery (Grand Cru Van De Rozenberg) (Belgium) 0.0 Q 1. Maikel van der Vleuten (VDL Groep Verdi TN N.O.P.) (Netherlands) 0.0 Q 1. Ali Al Thani (First Devision) (Qatar) 0.0 Q 1. Peder Fredricson (All In) (Sweden) 0.0 Q 1. Doda de Miranda (Cornetto K) (Brazil) 0.0 Q 1. Daniel Deusser (First Class Van Eeckelghem) (Germany) 0.0 Q 1. Edwina Tops-Alexander (Lintea Tequila) (Australia) 0.0 Q 1. Amy Millar (Heros) (Canada) 0.0 Q 1. Roger-Yves Bost (Sydney Une Prince) (France) 0.0 Q 1. Henrik Von Eckermann (Yajamila) (Sweden) 0.0 Q 1. BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.