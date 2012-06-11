Olympics-Equestrian-Banned Saudi riders cleared for London

LONDON, June 11 Two Saudi Arabian show jumpers
were cleared to compete at the London Olympics after having
eight-month bans reduced to two by the Court of Arbitration for
Sport (CAS) on Monday.
Khaled Abdulaziz Al Eid, individual bronze medallist at the
2000 Sydney Olympics, and Abdullah Waleed Sharbatly were banned
in May after their horses tested positive for controlled
medication substances at events in February.
The CAS said in a statement that the sole arbitrator had
partially upheld their appeals at a hearing in London and,
considering the infraction was of minor importance, reduced the
bans to two months which have already been served.
An International Equestrian Federation (FEI) spokeswoman
said both men would be able to compete in London providing they
had achieved minimum eligibility requirements by a June 17
deadline.
Sharbatly was individual silver medallist at the world
equestrian games in 2010.
Their horses Vanoeve and Lobster 43 tested positive for the
non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs phenylbutazone and
oxyphenbutazone which are listed as controlled medication
substances, said the FEI last month.
Such substances are prohibited in competition but permitted
for treatment use outside competition.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)