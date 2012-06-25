Olympics-Equestrian-Saudi woman rider ruled out of London 2012

LONDON, June 25 Saudi Arabian show jumper Dalma
Malhas has been ruled out of London 2012, dashing her hopes of
becoming the country's first female athlete to compete at an
Olympic Games.
World Equestrian Federation (FEI) secretary general Ingmar
De Vos said the 20-year-old's mare Caramell KS had been
sidelined by injury for a month during the qualifying period and
had missed a June 17 deadline.
"Regretfully the Saudi Arabian rider Dalma Rushdi Malhas has
not attained the minimum eligibility standards and consequently
will not be competing at the London 2012 Olympic Games," he told
the FEI website (www.fei.org).
"However, we understand that the IOC has a number of other
female athletes from Saudi Arabia in other sports who are
currently under consideration."
Malhas won individual bronze in the jumping at the Youth
Olympics in Singapore in 2010, albeit without official support
or recognition, and had been seen as the most likely Saudi
female to compete in London.
Saudi Arabia's London embassy had said earlier on its
website that the Islamic kingdom would allow women athletes to
compete in the Olympics for the first time.
Human rights groups had called on the International Olympic
Committee to bar the country from competing in London because of
its failure to ever send a woman to a Games and its ban on sport
in girls' state schools.
Malhas's mother Arwa Mutabagani told the FEI website that
London would have been a great opportunity but her daughter was
now determined to compete at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)