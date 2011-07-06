Olympics-London equestrian venue "nowhere near good enough"

LONDON, July 6 The surface at the equestrian venue for the London 2012 Olympics has been criticised by competitors at the end of a three-day test event.

The Greenwich Park site has been praised for its general facilities but local residents have voiced concerns over damage to the environment and now several riders have slammed the waxed sand and fibre-based surface.

British Nations Cup rider David McPherson told British media: "The surface is nowhere near good enough. It needs an enormous amount of work."

Organisers said the very reason for test events a year out from the Games was to iron out any problems.