Olympics-London equestrian venue "nowhere near good enough"

LONDON, July 6 The surface at the equestrian
venue for the London 2012 Olympics has been criticised by
competitors at the end of a three-day test event.
The Greenwich Park site has been praised for its general
facilities but local residents have voiced concerns over damage
to the environment and now several riders have slammed the waxed
sand and fibre-based surface.
British Nations Cup rider David McPherson told British
media: "The surface is nowhere near good enough. It needs an
enormous amount of work."
Organisers said the very reason for test events a year out
from the Games was to iron out any problems.
