Olympics-Zara Phillips keen to soak up village buzz

LONDON, June 19 Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's
grand-daughter and one of five riders selected for Britain's
equestrian eventing team, is looking forward to the "buzz" of
staying with other athletes in London's Olympic village.
Phillips's presence at a news conference to introduce the
team attracted its own buzz in the form of TV satellite trucks
and a healthy crop of photographers, but she was clearly
reluctant to have the spotlight deflected from the other riders.
"I just count myself very lucky to be riding on a team with
these guys," she told reporters on Tuesday.
The eventing team will stay in the athletes' village during
the Games and when asked how she felt about it Phillips said:
"Obviously it will be great to be part of the Olympics and to
get the atmosphere and the buzz of being part of it."
Phillips, the youngest eventing team member at 31, will be
riding at her first Olympics but said she was not disappointed
that a pre-event veterinary inspection meant she and horse, High
Kingdom, would miss the opening ceremony.
"I think I'd rather get on with the competition than go to
the opening ceremonies," said Phillips, who was individual world
champion in 2006 and won gold at the 2005 European championships
on her horse Toytown.
She said she hoped she was "luckier" than mother Princess
Anne, a member of the British Olympic team at the 1976 Games,
and father Mark Phillips, who won team gold in Munich in 1972
and silver in Seoul in 1988.
"My mum fell off and I don't think my dad ran the
cross-country," Phillips joked, adding that her father had not
said much about his own experiences. "He's not a big talker.
He's more interested in training."
Eventing consists of a dressage test, a cross-country phase
and a final show jumping competition.
Britain is fielding a strong team, said team leader Will
Connell who stressed that Phillips was chosen because she is an
outstanding athlete.
Kristina Cook, William Fox-Pitt and Mary King were part of
the British squad that won team bronze in Beijing and team gold
at the 2010 world championships. Cook also won individual bronze
in Beijing.
This will be the second Olympics for Cook, the fourth for
Fox-Pitt and the sixth for King. It will be the first for the
other team member, Georgina "Piggy" French - nicknamed by her
sisters at birth.
