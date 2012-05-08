Olympics-Argentine NOC keeps distance from Falklands TV ad

| BERLIN
BERLIN May 8 The Argentine Olympic Committee
distanced itself on Tuesday from a television advertisement shot
on the disputed Falkland islands that has triggered a diplomatic
dispute with Britain before the London Games.
"The Argentine National Olympic Committee is fully committed
to the Olympic Charter and the best practices of the Olympic
movement," said NOC chief Gerardo Werthein, who is also an
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, in a statement.
"We strongly believe the Olympic Games are not a platform
for politics and we have communicated this position to the
International Olympic Committee."
The state-supported advertisment, that was branded by
Britain as "tasteless and insulting", shows Argentine hockey
captain Fernando Zylberberg training in the Falklands - the
contested archipelago in the South Atlantic which the two
countries fought over in 1982.
He runs past several symbolic British landmarks and
exercises on the steps of a war memorial to British soldiers.
The 90-second advertisement was made to coincide with the
runup to the Olympic Games in London this years and ends with
the voiceover: "To compete on English soil, we are training on
Argentine soil."
"The Argentine NOC has made clear that using the Olympic
Games to make political gestures of any kind is not acceptable
and we will conduct ourselves in the proper spirit of Olympism
in all that we do in London and elsewhere," said Werthein.
The advertisement is the latest in a series of disputes
between London and Buenos Aires over the past year. A move by
British companies to look for oil off the Falklands has
reignited old tensions, 30 years after the two countries fought
a brief war for control of the islands which Argentina refers to
as Las Malvinas.
The broadcast aired the day after the 30th anniversary of the
sinking of the Argentine cruiser Belgrano by a British
submarine, which led to the loss of over 300 lives.
The IOC said it found attempts to use the Games for
political purposes regretable.
"We are in contact with the Argentine NOC on a regular basis
and we have been reassured on a number of occasions that the NOC
will not seek to use the Games as a political platform and will
fully respect the Olympic Charter," an IOC spokesperson said.
"The IOC has always striven to separate sport from politics
and honour the spirit of the Games and all those who take part."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)