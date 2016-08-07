版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 20:32 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil last 64 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) beat Rene Pranz (Austria) 15-14           
Maximilien Van Haaster (Canada) beat Antonio Leal (Venezuela) 15-7 
Mohamed Essam (Egypt) beat Henrique Marques (Brazil) 15-8

