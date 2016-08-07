版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil last 32 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Ma Jianfei (China) beat Ghislain Perrier (Brazil) 15-14                         
Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Mohamed Essam (Egypt) 15-7                      
Alaaeldin Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Alexander Choupenitch (Czech Republic) 15-8 
Richard Kruse (Britain) beat Victor Sintes (Algeria) 15-4                       
Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) beat Miles Chamley-Watson (U.S.) 15-13              
Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Jeremy Cadot (France) 15-14                         
Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Tarek Ayad (Egypt) 15-8                            
Chen Haiwei (China) beat Laurence Halsted (Britain) 15-9                        
Peter Joppich (Germany) beat Enzo Lefort (France) 15-13                         
Erwan Le Pechoux (France) beat Lei Sheng (China) 15-9                           
Timur Safin (Russia) beat Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) 15-10                    
Cheung Ka Long (Hong Kong) beat Heo Jun (South Korea) 15-8                      
Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) beat Yuki Ota (Japan) 15-13                            
Gerek Meinhardt (U.S.) beat Maximilien Van Haaster (Canada) 15-4                
Giorgio Avola (Italy) beat Daniel Gomez (Mexico) 15-5                           
James-Andrew Davis (Britain) beat Ayoub Ferjani (Tunisia) 15-7

