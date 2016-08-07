Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Ma Jianfei (China) beat Ghislain Perrier (Brazil) 15-14 Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Mohamed Essam (Egypt) 15-7 Alaaeldin Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Alexander Choupenitch (Czech Republic) 15-8 Richard Kruse (Britain) beat Victor Sintes (Algeria) 15-4 Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) beat Miles Chamley-Watson (U.S.) 15-13 Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Jeremy Cadot (France) 15-14 Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Tarek Ayad (Egypt) 15-8 Chen Haiwei (China) beat Laurence Halsted (Britain) 15-9 Peter Joppich (Germany) beat Enzo Lefort (France) 15-13 Erwan Le Pechoux (France) beat Lei Sheng (China) 15-9 Timur Safin (Russia) beat Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) 15-10 Cheung Ka Long (Hong Kong) beat Heo Jun (South Korea) 15-8 Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) beat Yuki Ota (Japan) 15-13 Gerek Meinhardt (U.S.) beat Maximilien Van Haaster (Canada) 15-4 Giorgio Avola (Italy) beat Daniel Gomez (Mexico) 15-5 James-Andrew Davis (Britain) beat Ayoub Ferjani (Tunisia) 15-7
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.