2016年 8月 8日 星期一 00:35 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil last 16 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) 15-9  
Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Alaaeldin Abouelkassem (Egypt) 15-13 
Richard Kruse (Britain) beat Andrea Cassara (Italy) 15-12         
Chen Haiwei (China) beat Ma Jianfei (China) 15-12                 
Giorgio Avola (Italy) beat Peter Joppich (Germany) 15-13          
Gerek Meinhardt (U.S.) beat Erwan Le Pechoux (France) 15-14       
Timur Safin (Russia) beat James-Andrew Davis (Britain) 15-13      
Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) beat Cheung Ka Long (Hong Kong) 15-10

