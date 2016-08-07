版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil quarterfinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Giorgio Avola (Italy) 15-14 
Timur Safin (Russia) beat Chen Haiwei (China) 15-7          
Richard Kruse (Britain) beat Gerek Meinhardt (U.S.) 15-13   
Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) 15-8

