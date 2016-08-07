版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Richard Kruse (Britain) 15-9 
Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Timur Safin (Russia) 15-8

