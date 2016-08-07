版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 04:43 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil bronze medal match results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Timur Safin (Russia) beat Richard Kruse (Britain) 15-13

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐