奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 05:07 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual foil final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual foil final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Daniele Garozzo (Italy) beat Alexander Massialas (U.S.) 15-11

