奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:56 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual epee last 64 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual epee last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Andras Redli (Hungary) beat Abdulaziz Alshatti (Independent Olympic Athlete) 14-13 
John Edison Rodriguez (Colombia) beat Dmytro Karyuchenko (Ukraine) 15-7            
Francisco Limardo (Venezuela) beat Nicolas Ferreira (Brazil) 15-9                  
Jiao Yunlong (China) beat Guilherme Melaragno (Brazil) 15-13                       
Athos Schwantes (Brazil) beat Jiri Beran (Czech Republic) 8-6                      
Jung Jin-Sun (South Korea) beat Silvio Fernandez (Venezuela) 15-8

