Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual epee last 32 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual epee last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Yannick Borel (France) beat Andras Redli (Hungary) 15-9               
Anton Avdeev (Russia) beat Bas Verwijlen (Netherlands) 15-9           
Enrico Garozzo (Italy) beat Jung Jin-Sun (South Korea) 15-11          
Geza Imre (Hungary) beat John Edison Rodriguez (Colombia) 15-8        
Park Sangyoung (South Korea) beat Pavel Sukhov (Russia) 15-11         
Fabian Kauter (Switzerland) beat Anatoliy Herey (Ukraine) 15-9        
Gabor Boczko (Hungary) beat Alexandre Bouzaid (Senegal) 15-9          
Kazuyasu Minobe (Japan) beat Marco Fichera (Italy) 15-8               
Max Heinzer (Switzerland) beat Paolo Pizzo (Italy) 15-11              
Nikolai Novosjolov (Estonia) beat Park Kyoung-Doo (South Korea) 12-10 
Benjamin Steffen (Switzerland) beat Jason Pryor (U.S.) 15-14          
Ayman Fayez (Egypt) beat Ruben Limardo (Venezuela) 15-5               
Bogdan Nikishin (Ukraine) beat Jiao Yunlong (China) 15-11             
Gauthier Grumier (France) beat Athos Schwantes (Brazil) 15-7          
Francisco Limardo (Venezuela) beat Daniel Jerent (France) 15-14       
Vadim Anokhin (Russia) beat Maxime Brinck-Croteau (Canada) 15-14

