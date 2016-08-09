版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual epee last 16 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual epee last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Geza Imre (Hungary) beat Gabor Boczko (Hungary) 15-8                  
Yannick Borel (France) beat Fabian Kauter (Switzerland) 15-14         
Kazuyasu Minobe (Japan) beat Anton Avdeev (Russia) 15-12              
Park Sangyoung (South Korea) beat Enrico Garozzo (Italy) 15-12        
Benjamin Steffen (Switzerland) beat Bogdan Nikishin (Ukraine) 15-14   
Gauthier Grumier (France) beat Ayman Fayez (Egypt) 15-9               
Nikolai Novosjolov (Estonia) beat Francisco Limardo (Venezuela) 15-12 
Max Heinzer (Switzerland) beat Vadim Anokhin (Russia) 15-7

