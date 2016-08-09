版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual epee quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual epee quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Gauthier Grumier (France) beat Kazuyasu Minobe (Japan) 15-8      
Benjamin Steffen (Switzerland) beat Yannick Borel (France) 15-10 
Geza Imre (Hungary) beat Nikolai Novosjolov (Estonia) 15-9       
Park Sangyoung (South Korea) beat Max Heinzer (Switzerland) 15-4

