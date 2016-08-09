版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:57 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual epee semifinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual epee semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Park Sangyoung (South Korea) beat Benjamin Steffen (Switzerland) 15-9 
Geza Imre (Hungary) beat Gauthier Grumier (France) 15-13

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐