奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:16 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual epee final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual epee final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Park Sangyoung (South Korea) beat Geza Imre (Hungary) 15-14

