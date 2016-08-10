Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual sabre last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual sabre last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Vincent Anstett (France) beat Kenta Tokunan (Japan) 15-13 Pancho Paskov (Bulgaria) beat Alexey Yakimenko (Russia) 15-14 Nikolai Kovalev (Russia) beat Tamas Decsi (Hungary) 15-10 Aron Szilagyi (Hungary) beat Julian Ayala (Mexico) 15-9 Thanh An Vu (Vietnam) beat Diego Occhiuzzi (Italy) 15-12 Matyas Szabo (Germany) beat Ali Pakdaman (Iran) 15-11 Aliaksandr Buikevich (Belarus) beat Joseph Polossifakis (Canada) 15-6 Aldo Montano (Italy) beat Fares Ferjani (Tunisia) 15-11 Seppe Van Holsbeke (Belgium) beat Eli Dershwitz (U.S.) 15-12 Daryl Homer (U.S.) beat Ilya Mokretcov (Kazakhstan) 15-11 Mojtaba Abedini (Iran) beat Andriy Yagodka (Ukraine) 15-9 Sandro Bazadze (Georgia) beat Renzo Agresta (Brazil) 15-3 Max Hartung (Germany) beat Yemi Geoffrey Apithy (Benin) 15-9 Gu Bon-Gil (South Korea) beat Mohamed Amer (Egypt) 15-9 Tiberiu Dolniceanu (Romania) beat Sun Wei (China) 15-7 Kim Jung-Hwan (South Korea) beat Yoandys Iriarte (Cuba) 15-7
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.