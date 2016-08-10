版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 01:26 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual sabre last 32 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual sabre last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Vincent Anstett (France) beat Kenta Tokunan (Japan) 15-13             
Pancho Paskov (Bulgaria) beat Alexey Yakimenko (Russia) 15-14         
Nikolai Kovalev (Russia) beat Tamas Decsi (Hungary) 15-10             
Aron Szilagyi (Hungary) beat Julian Ayala (Mexico) 15-9               
Thanh An Vu (Vietnam) beat Diego Occhiuzzi (Italy) 15-12              
Matyas Szabo (Germany) beat Ali Pakdaman (Iran) 15-11                 
Aliaksandr Buikevich (Belarus) beat Joseph Polossifakis (Canada) 15-6 
Aldo Montano (Italy) beat Fares Ferjani (Tunisia) 15-11               
Seppe Van Holsbeke (Belgium) beat Eli Dershwitz (U.S.) 15-12          
Daryl Homer (U.S.) beat Ilya Mokretcov (Kazakhstan) 15-11             
Mojtaba Abedini (Iran) beat Andriy Yagodka (Ukraine) 15-9             
Sandro Bazadze (Georgia) beat Renzo Agresta (Brazil) 15-3             
Max Hartung (Germany) beat Yemi Geoffrey Apithy (Benin) 15-9          
Gu Bon-Gil (South Korea) beat Mohamed Amer (Egypt) 15-9               
Tiberiu Dolniceanu (Romania) beat Sun Wei (China) 15-7                
Kim Jung-Hwan (South Korea) beat Yoandys Iriarte (Cuba) 15-7

