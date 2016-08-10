版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual sabre last 16 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual sabre last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Aron Szilagyi (Hungary) beat Aliaksandr Buikevich (Belarus) 15-12    
Nikolai Kovalev (Russia) beat Aldo Montano (Italy) 15-13             
Vincent Anstett (France) beat Thanh An Vu (Vietnam) 15-8             
Matyas Szabo (Germany) beat Pancho Paskov (Bulgaria) 15-6            
Kim Jung-Hwan (South Korea) beat Sandro Bazadze (Georgia) 15-14      
Tiberiu Dolniceanu (Romania) beat Seppe Van Holsbeke (Belgium) 15-13 
Daryl Homer (U.S.) beat Max Hartung (Germany) 15-12                  
Mojtaba Abedini (Iran) beat Gu Bon-Gil (South Korea) 15-12

