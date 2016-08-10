版本:
2016年 8月 11日

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual sabre quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual sabre quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Aron Szilagyi (Hungary) beat Tiberiu Dolniceanu (Romania) 15-10 
Daryl Homer (U.S.) beat Matyas Szabo (Germany) 15-12            
Mojtaba Abedini (Iran) beat Vincent Anstett (France) 15-13

