2016年 8月 11日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual sabre semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual sabre semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Daryl Homer (U.S.) beat Mojtaba Abedini (Iran) 15-14           
Aron Szilagyi (Hungary) beat Kim Jung-Hwan (South Korea) 15-12

