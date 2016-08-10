版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's individual sabre bronze medal match results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's individual sabre bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Kim Jung-Hwan (South Korea) beat Mojtaba Abedini (Iran) 15-8

