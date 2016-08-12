版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Fencing-Men's team foil quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team foil quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Russia beat Britain 45-43 
France beat China 45-42   
U.S. beat Egypt 45-37     
Italy beat Brazil 45-27

