奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:40 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's team foil classification round 5-8 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team foil classification round 5-8 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Britain beat Egypt 45-35 
China beat Brazil 43-41

