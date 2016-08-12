版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Fencing-Men's team foil semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team foil semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Russia beat U.S. 45-41  
France beat Italy 45-30

