奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 01:25 BJT

Olympics-Fencing-Men's team foil final 7-8 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team foil final 7-8 result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Egypt beat Brazil 45-39

