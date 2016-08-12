版本:
Olympics-Fencing-Men's team foil bronze medal match results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team foil bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
U.S. beat Italy 45-31

