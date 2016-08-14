版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Fencing-Men's team epee quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic fencing men's team epee quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Italy beat Switzerland 45-32 
Ukraine beat Russia 45-32    
Hungary beat Korea 45-42     
France beat Venezuela 45-29

